GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a fictional city modelled after Miami, while introducing the larger state of Leonida as its setting. The story follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose lives take a criminal turn after a robbery goes awry.
The latest instalment marks the end of a wait of more than 13 years since GTA V was released in September 2013. The game is currently available on consoles, while Rockstar Games has yet to announce a confirmed release date for its PC version.
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Home/India News/‘Vice City has its vibe, but Delhi has its Metro’: DMRC hops on GTA 6 frenzy
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