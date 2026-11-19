Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) may have taken players back to the fictional Vice City, but the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given the much-awaited video game release a distinctly Delhi twist.

GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a fictional city modelled after Miami, while introducing the larger state of Leonida as its setting. (REUTERS/Representative Image)

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“Vice City has its vibe, but Delhi has its Metro. Grand Theft Auto 6: Delhi Metro Edition,” DMRC wrote in a post on X, sharing a playful take on the game's launch.

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{{^usCountry}} The post brings together two familiar references: Vice City, the fictional location at the centre of GTA 6, and the Delhi Metro, giving the global gaming release a local spin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post brings together two familiar references: Vice City, the fictional location at the centre of GTA 6, and the Delhi Metro, giving the global gaming release a local spin. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did DMRC mean by “Grand Theft Auto 6: Delhi Metro Edition”? DMRC used the line “Vice City has its vibe, but Delhi has its Metro” to give GTA 6’s launch a playful local twist, pairing the game’s fictional city with Delhi’s Metro. Why did DMRC post about GTA 6? The post played on the excitement around GTA 6’s launch in India after a wait of more than 13 years, adding a Delhi-specific reference to the global gaming moment. Can players interact with the metro in GTA 6? Social media videos show players interacting with Vice City’s public transit, including prying open carriage doors mid-ride and interacting with non-player characters.

Also Read: 'India playing a whole new game': Modi invokes GTA 6 to highlight how India has transformed since the last game

The post plays on the anticipation surrounding GTA 6, which finally launched in India at midnight on Thursday after a wait of more than 13 years.

Also Read: GTA 6 cost $1 billion to make, more than Avengers Doomsday, Avatar, and Ramayana combined: What makes it the world's most expensive video game

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GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a fictional city modelled after Miami, while introducing the larger state of Leonida as its setting. The story follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose lives take a criminal turn after a robbery goes awry.

Also Read: GTA 6 launch highlights: GTA VI launches in US, PlayStation network faces reported outages

The latest instalment marks the end of a wait of more than 13 years since GTA V was released in September 2013. The game is currently available on consoles, while Rockstar Games has yet to announce a confirmed release date for its PC version.

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