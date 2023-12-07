Victory in MP, Rajasthan, C’garh due to team spirit: Modi tells party lawmakers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dubbed the recent victory of the BJP in three states as a result of team spirit. The party won elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Addressing lawmakers at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary party meeting on Thursday, Modi shared credit for the mandate that the party won with party colleagues and is learnt to have said that the party will need to move forward with a collective spirit.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A lawmaker, who did not wish to be named, said Modi old lawmakers that the win was made possible by the collective effort of the workers in the states.

“He said it is the contribution of all leaders from the time the party was established till date. The collective work reflects from that time,” the MP said.

The PM is also learnt to have said that owing to its governance model and performance the BJP is now a “ preferred party” even if it is the incumbent seeking to retain power. The BJP claims it buck anti-incumbency and turned it into pro-incumbency on the basis of the performance and implementation of pro-people schemes.

Modi said while the BJP gets re-elected for the second time 57% of the time, the percentage for the Congress was below 20%; for the regional parties this percentage was 49. The BJP gets re-elected three times 59% of the time and the Congress never, he added.

Also Read: BJP parleys continue on CM picks in 3 states

All MPs have also been asked to participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’. which seeks the saturation of all government schemes and programmes.

MPs have also been asked to ensure participation in the Vishwakarma Yojana and the recent scheme for the particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

Modi is also learnt to have complimented the indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas project as a “Make in India’ initiative, which is being talked about globally and said the focus should be on giving impetus to indigenous production and manufacturing.

In the recently concluded assembly polls, the last such exercise before Lok Sabha elections next summer, the BJP wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and retained its government in Madhya Pradesh.