Video: ITBP scales Mt Abu Ghamin peak at 24K feet. 230 expeditions in 6 decades

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers on June 2 successfully completed scaling the Mount Abi Gamin peak, which has an elevation of 24,131 feet. This ITBP northern frontier mountaineering expedition was launched on May 9 from Dehradun.

In a video posted by ITBP’s Twitter handle, the ITBP mountaineers can be seen holding the National Flag and chanting ‘Badri Vishal ki Jai’ followed by ‘Mount Abi Gamin ki Jai’ after reaching the summit. Later, the clip zooms in to show how the ITBP team braved the chilly winds amid the snow-peaked mountains.

The team was led by deputy commandant Kuldeep Kumar of the 2nd Battalion ITBP. As many as 14 members of the team and four high-altitude sherpas scaled the peak, according to news agency ANI.

Abi Gamin is located in the central Himalayas at the culminating point of the Zaskar Range. It is situated on the watershed of the upper Alaknanda and Dhauli rivers between the famous Mana and Niti passes on the Indo-Tibetan border.

Abi Gamin is the second highest peak in the immediate region, after Kamet. It is also one of the peaks that have a height of 15,700m in Uttarakhand.

The ITBP is known to have the rare distinction of having successfully completed more than 230 mountaineering expeditions over the years, including Mount Everest (four times).

Raised in 1962, the force started scaling the Himalayan peaks in the late 1960s and at times, its formidable mountaineer's teams scaled nine peaks in a single year. It scaled many unclimbed peaks in the high Himalayas.

