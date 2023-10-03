Video: Mahua Moitra dragged out as police remove TMC leaders from protest site; ‘Woh ek MP hain

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra were among the senior party leaders detained by the Delhi Police following a sit-in protest staged inside Krishi Bhawan after they were denied a meeting with Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti being given a prior appointment. Moitra shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) where she could be seen being casted out from the Krishi Bhawan by security personnel.

Screengrab of video showing TMC MP being casted out.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows that Delhi Police cops are forcibly lifting Moitra off and dragging her out of the protest site while the person recording could be heard shouting at the personnel, “Kya kar rahe hain? woh ek MP hain” (What are you doing? She is an MP).

The Union minister was scheduled to meet TMC leaders including party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at 6 pm, according to party MP Shantanu Sen. However, the party delegation had to wait for around 90 minutes, following which, the MoS said she can't meet them.

“This is how elected MPs of the world’s largest democracy are treated after being given an appointment to meet with a Minister of the Govt of India (which she refused to honour after making us wait 3 hours). Shame @narendramodi, shame @AmitShah,” Moitra wrote on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While being taken away in a bus, Moitra shouted out that the delegation had been manhandled and physically removed.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee suggested that Union rural development ministr Giriraj Singh was supposed to meet TMC delegation over the issue of releasing of funds for the centrally-sponsored MGNREGA and other developmental schemes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Giriraj Singh was supposed to meet us at 6 pm. But it is 7.30 now, and he is not here. Earlier, we were told that he would meet us at 12 noon. But later, we received an email saying that he cannot meet us in that allotted time. Clearly, he was lying that he would not be in Delhi and that his flight would land at 5 pm and consequently, he would have a meeting with us at 6 pm. Despite giving us time for a meeting, he is not here. Unless he comes and meets us, we will not go from here,” Banerjee said.

Reportedly, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met MoS Jyoti at 4 pm before the TMC delegation arrived and handed over a letter to the minister regarding alleged irregularities in the MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TMC general secretary raised objection to the meeting pointing out that the minister could meet the BJP leader but ditched the meeting with party delegation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON