News / India News / Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien among TMC MPs detained by Delhi Police following dharna at Krishi Bhawan

Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien among TMC MPs detained by Delhi Police following dharna at Krishi Bhawan

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 03, 2023 09:55 PM IST

The TMC has accused the Centre of withholding ₹15,000 crore in dues to Bengal under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and PM Awas Yojana.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and other lawmakers were detained by the Delhi Police after they staged a dharna inside Krishi Bhawan after being denied a meeting with Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. The TMC leaders have been taken to Utsav Sadan in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

“Over two dozen TMC supporters detained, including Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien”, said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

A video shared by news agency PTI showed Delhi Police personnel forcibly removing the TMC lawmakers from the Krishi Bhawan premises.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other MPs at the Krishi Bhawan before they were detained by the Delhi Police. (AITC/X)
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other MPs at the Krishi Bhawan before they were detained by the Delhi Police. (AITC/X)

“We were scheduled to meet Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at 6pm today, we waited for 90 minutes, after which we were informed that she will not be able to meet us. Sadhvi Niranjan met Suvendu Adhikari today at 4 pm but we were made to wait here. If she doesn't want to meet us, then it's okay, but we will not go anywhere from here, we will remain sitting here”, the TMC MP said in a video shared by his party on social media platform X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Trinamool Congress has been protesting in the national capital, accusing the Centre of withholding 15,000 crore in dues to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and PM Awas Yojana. The saffron party has rejected the charge and accused the TMC of doing a "drama" in Delhi to divert attention from the scams in West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Banerjee ‘attacked’ during mega MGNREGA protest; TMC alleges conspiracy

Banerjee along with TMC lawmakers, state ministers and supporters including MGNREGA workers staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar, day after they held a two-hour dharna at the Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary before being evicted by the police.

Meanwhile, West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, sharing the pictures of their meeting on his X handle.

“The Union Ministry of Rural Development has taken due cognizance how the corrupt Panchayat Pradhans belonging to the Trinamul Congress have been involved in siphoning thousands of crores in WB, during the implementation of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA). The role of the State Govt officials are also under the scanner”, he posted.

“Hon'ble Minister has assured me that the corrupt would be taken to the task and the Ministry won't let the State Govt go off the hook till every rupee spent under the Central scheme is a accounted for and those who have looted the money meant for poor villagers won't be spared”, Adhikari said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out