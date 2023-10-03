Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien among TMC MPs detained by Delhi Police following dharna at Krishi Bhawan

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and other lawmakers were detained by the Delhi Police after they staged a dharna inside Krishi Bhawan after being denied a meeting with Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. The TMC leaders have been taken to Utsav Sadan in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.



“Over two dozen TMC supporters detained, including Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien”, said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.



A video shared by news agency PTI showed Delhi Police personnel forcibly removing the TMC lawmakers from the Krishi Bhawan premises. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other MPs at the Krishi Bhawan before they were detained by the Delhi Police. (AITC/X)

“We were scheduled to meet Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at 6pm today, we waited for 90 minutes, after which we were informed that she will not be able to meet us. Sadhvi Niranjan met Suvendu Adhikari today at 4 pm but we were made to wait here. If she doesn't want to meet us, then it's okay, but we will not go anywhere from here, we will remain sitting here”, the TMC MP said in a video shared by his party on social media platform X.

The Trinamool Congress has been protesting in the national capital, accusing the Centre of withholding ₹15,000 crore in dues to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and PM Awas Yojana. The saffron party has rejected the charge and accused the TMC of doing a "drama" in Delhi to divert attention from the scams in West Bengal.



Banerjee along with TMC lawmakers, state ministers and supporters including MGNREGA workers staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar, day after they held a two-hour dharna at the Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary before being evicted by the police.

Meanwhile, West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, sharing the pictures of their meeting on his X handle.

“The Union Ministry of Rural Development has taken due cognizance how the corrupt Panchayat Pradhans belonging to the Trinamul Congress have been involved in siphoning thousands of crores in WB, during the implementation of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA). The role of the State Govt officials are also under the scanner”, he posted.

“Hon'ble Minister has assured me that the corrupt would be taken to the task and the Ministry won't let the State Govt go off the hook till every rupee spent under the Central scheme is a accounted for and those who have looted the money meant for poor villagers won't be spared”, Adhikari said.

