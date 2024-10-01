Video: Probe team conducts spot investigation in case linked to Karnataka CM's wife

The Karnataka Lokayukta team today arrived at a disputed plot in Mysuru to investigate allegations surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi BM. The probe focuses on the allotment of 14 plots to Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), a move that has sparked significant controversy. The allotment of the plot is under probe by the Karnataka Lokayukta team.(ANI Twitter)

Activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the case, was present during the Lokayukta’s investigation, which follows a series of developments in the ongoing case.

A video of the inspection shared by news agency ANI shows the Lokayukta team going around the plot with several measuring devices.

Siddaramaiah On MUDA Probe

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his shock at his wife's decision to relinquish ownership of the plots, saying she has become a victim of "politics of hate" directed at him.

"My wife Parvathi has returned the lands that were given in the form of compensation for the land that was seized without carrying out MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) land acquisition in Mysuru," he said in an online post.

He emphasized that Parvathi has largely stayed out of the public eye and has never involved herself in his political career spanning four decades. "My wife, who never interfered in my four decades long politics and was confined to her family, is a victim of the politics of hate against me and is suffering psychological torture. I am anguished. However, I respect my wife's decision to return the plots," he lamented.

Parvathi in a letter announced her decision to surrender the plots, which she had received as compensation for land previously acquired by the MUDA. The allotment has been criticized, with allegations that the plots were located in a more valuable area compared to the original land, raising questions about the legality of the transaction.

Compounding the situation, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah based on the Lokayukta police’s findings. The Karnataka High Court had previously upheld a probe into allegations of irregularities in the MUDA allotment process.

Siddaramaiah, 76, firmly maintained his innocence, asserting that he would not resign from his position. He accused opposition parties of fabricating complaints to undermine his credibility, stating, “The people of the state know the truth.”