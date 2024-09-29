MUDA scam: Activist Snehamayi Krishna files complaint with ED against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is also a complainant in the MUDA scam case, has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, alleging irregularities and corruption related to MUDA. Siddaramaiah (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Karnataka High Court, demanding a CBI probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam with Snehamayi Krishna, a petitioner in the case, stating that the investigation must be handled by the central probe agency as Lokayukta works under the preview of the government and Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Lokayukta Police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment 'scam'.The FIR has been filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 351, 420, 340, 09, and 120B among others, they said.

The FIR mentions CM Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law and others as accused in the case, they added.

This comes after the Special Court in Bengaluru passed an order directing Karnataka Lokayukta to conduct an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

BJP has strongly demanded the resignation of the Karnataka CM.

"If he wants a fair and free inquiry and further investigation since Lokayukta and all the police officers are still being posted by the Home Ministry, all the IPS officers are being transferred by none other than the Chief Minister himself. To have a fair inquiry, with this background. Lokayukta should be given a free hand by the present government by him resigning from his CM post," former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.