  Thursday, Jul 05, 2018
Video shows Congress leader misbehaving with traffic police in Bengaluru for stopping his car

In a video of June 4, surfaced on Thursday, Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy was seen arguing with the policeman and called him an ‘idiot’.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2018 20:52 IST
Asian News International, Bengaluru
The video shows Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy arguing with a traffic policeman.
The video shows Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy arguing with a traffic policeman.(PTI)

In another case of VVIP culture, a Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy was seen arguing with a traffic policeman after his car was stopped in Bengaluru.

In a video of June 4, surfaced on Thursday, the Congress leader was seen arguing with the policeman and called him an ‘idiot’.

“You don’t know who you are speaking to,” Krishnamurthy told the policeman.

The incident comes after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader was recently arrested for assaulting a woman police officer and tearing her uniform in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district.

