Video shows man dragging injured teen by hair on busy road in Raipur

A 47-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The incident took place on a busy road when the accused stabbed the victim with a sharp weapon for allegedly refusing to work at his shop, reported news agency PTI, citing the police.

In a video doing rounds on social media, a man can be seen pulling a woman by her hair as he drags her mercilessly on a busy road, with a knife-like weapon swinging from his other hand. The cries of the girl can also be heard, so do the shouts of people urging the man not to harm her. The video was also shared by journalist Meer Faisal. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Trigger warning: Viewers' discretion advised.

This took place on Saturday and the accused was arrested soon after; the girl is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused was taken into custody based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Raipur's senior superintendent of police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Per the complaint, the accused was enraged as the woman – who had been working at his spice shop – quit the job recently. The victim's mother told the police the accused had earlier asked her to give her daughter to him.

The accused had attacked her with a sharp weapon on her neck and hand leaving her seriously injured, the police official further said. He has been slapped with 'attempt to murder' charges, he said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

