Video shows rats roaming in MP govt hospital; authorities order effective pest control

A video has surfaced on social media showing rats roaming purportedly in a ward of a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, prompting the authorities to order an effective pest control at the medical facility. Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior(X @FreePressMP)

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday shared the video on its X handle, claiming there were "more rats than patients" at the Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior, and criticised the government over the condition of health facilities in the state.

Some social media users have shared the video showing rats roaming around, claiming it to be a ward of the Kamla Raja Hospital, a women and children's medical facility under the government's Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior.

The medical college dean, RKS Dhakad, told reporters on Tuesday that he has come to know of the video and has directed the hospital superintendent to take necessary steps to control the problem of rats.

Pest control takes place in the wards, but the hospital authorities have been asked to make it more effective so that such a situation does not arise in future, he said.

Such things should not happen in a hospital where patients are present, Dhakad said.

The Congress while sharing the video on X said, "Look at the condition of Madhya Pradesh's health system. There are more rats roaming than patients in Gwalior's Kamla Raja Hospital, strict vigil has to be maintained to protect patients and newborns from rats. Madhya Pradesh is at the mercy of God. Parchiwale chief minister is registering attendance in durbar."