Odisha CM Oath Ceremony Live: PM Modi to arrive for Mohan Majhi's swearing-in

Odisha CM Oath Ceremony Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Odisha's new Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ended the 24-year rule of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Naveen Patnaik. Majhi, a four-time MLA and a prominent tribal leader, is taking over after senior state leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram joined the Union government. The party has also selected KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said, “PM Modi will reach on 12th June by 2:30 pm for the oath-taking ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5:00 pm.”

Majhi began his career as a Sarpanch from 1997-2000 and was first elected to the state assembly in 2000 from Keonjhar with the BJD-BJP alliance, and re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 2009, he served as the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition. Majhi became an MLA again in 2019 and recently retained his seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes. In the last assembly, he was the opposition chief whip. Majhi will be the first Chief Minister from the tribal-dominated Keonjhar district, which has a significant 23% tribal population.

After being elected as CM, Majhi said that he would be sworn in as Chief Minister on Wednesday and then visit Puri to express gratitude to Lord Jagannath.

KV Singh Deo, selected as Deputy CM, is a six-time MLA from Patnagarh in Balangir District and part of Patnagarh's royal family. He lost in 2019 but won in 2024. Deo has served as a minister in the previous BJD-BJP coalition, and his grandfather, Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, was a former CM of Odisha. His wife, Sangeeta Singh Deo, is currently the MP from Balangir. Whereas, Pravati Parida, also chosen as Deputy CM, is a first-time MLA from Nimapada in Puri District. She previously served as the president of the party's women's wing in Odisha.