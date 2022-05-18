Video: In UP's Unnao, traffic constable cries inconsolably inside police station; here's why

A traffic police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao was caught on camera crying inconsolably inside a police station after he was allegedly humiliated by supporters of a BJP MLA. A video of the constable crying has gone viral on social media.

Hindustan reported that the constable had stopped a vehicle in which supporters of a BJP MLA were travelling. The vehicle had a hooter reportedly on, and the cop insisted on issuing a challan.

The constable also took a photo of the vehicle's number plate. This enraged the supporters of the BJP leader travelling in the car, and they insulted the policeman. They also forced the traffic policeman to accompany them to the police station.

उन्नाव में भाजपा नेता की अभद्रता पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ट्रैफिक सिपाही। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने भाजपा नेता समेत तीन पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज की। गदनखेड़ा चौराहे पर हूटर बजाने को लेकर सिपाही ने रोका था। pic.twitter.com/zi0KQqt96i — kanpur hindustan (@KanpurHindustan) May 18, 2022

Later, police station in-charge OP Rai and traffic in-charge Arvind Pandey called the constable there and questioned him about the entire incident. The constable said many, including the BJP leader, abused him. But soon, he burst into tears.

When inspector general Laxmi Singh came to know about the matter, she immediately sought a report. The IG directed strict action to be taken by registering an FIR against the accused. SP Dinesh Tripathi said a case has been registered against the miscreants. Further action will be taken.

