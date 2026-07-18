Video: Woman throws ink at Abhijeet Dipke as he sits on hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk's 'removal'

Chaos erupted at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after a woman threw an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing a gathering at the protest site.

The incident briefly disrupted the programme as supporters rushed towards the stage, triggering commotion. (PTI)

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The incident briefly disrupted the programme as supporters rushed towards the stage, triggering commotion.

“Blue is my colour… Jai Bhim!” Dipke said while sharing the video on X.

The woman's identity and the motive behind the act were not immediately known. This comes just after Dipke announced that he would sit on an indefinite hunger strike after social activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the hospital by the Delhi police on the 21st day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

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{{^usCountry}} Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Doctors monitoring him had said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg during the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels were being closely monitored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Doctors monitoring him had said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg during the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels were being closely monitored. {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke has alleged on social media that protesters were detained and subjected to police action during the exercise.

How Wangchuk was removed

The exercise was conducted on a strict need-to-know basis, with only a handful of senior officers aware of the complete strategy, police sources told ANI, adding that senior officers further decided that the operation would be carried out at daybreak, when the number of protesters at the site was at its lowest.

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Inspectors and most police personnel deployed on the ground were reportedly instructed only to reach the protest site and remain in position. They were not informed about the full operational details beforehand.

The next step was to identify a perfect opportunity, which the sources said came when Wangchuk's close aide and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, was away from the protest venue. The unnamed official added that this left the stage without its principal coordinator.

At around daybreak, 30-35 personnel from the New Delhi district's Special Staff and local police units, dressed in plain clothes, quietly entered the barricaded protest area, the ANI report said.

The officers first surrounded Wangchuk's bed before covering it from all four sides with large white sheets. This was reportedly done to shield the operation from public view, prevent crowd mobilisation and minimise any commotion while he was being escorted away from the stage.

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The removal was carried out through a three-tier security arrangement, sources said.

In the first layer, plainclothes officers secured the stage and moved Wangchuk out of the protest area. The second layer consisted of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), who held back protesters outside the barricaded zone to prevent confrontations.

The third layer involved senior Delhi Police officers monitoring the operation from a control point near the ambulance and police vehicles.

Once Wangchuk was placed inside an ambulance, traffic police personnel ensured a clear passage, allowing the vehicle to travel uninterrupted to Safdarjung Hospital, the ANI sources added.