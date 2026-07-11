Lava Mobiles employees among Vietnam boat tragedy victims, firm says 'saddened'

Some of the Indian tourists killed after a speedboat capsized in southern Vietnam were employees associated with Lava Mobiles, the company said in a statement issued on Saturday.

15 Indian tourists were killed in the incident. (Vietnam News Agency X/ANI Video Grab)

A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, state media cited the authorities as saying. 15 Indian tourists were killed in the incident, of whom 10 were residents of Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

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In a post on X after the tragedy, Lava Mobiles said it was “deeply saddened to learn about the tragic boat incident”, saying it involved some of its channel partners and team members. The company said it was in contact with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and local authorities to gather information about the safety and well-being of its employees and associates.

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‘Teams in Indian and Vietnam in contact with families’

{{^usCountry}} Lava Mobiles said its teams in both India and Vietnam were in constant touch with the families of those who were onboard the speedboat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lava Mobiles said its teams in both India and Vietnam were in constant touch with the families of those who were onboard the speedboat. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families. Our teams in both India and Vietnam are in regular contact with the families and are providing all possible assistance,” the company said. It added that it was awaiting further details and updates from the authorities, and would continue to provide timely information as it is made available.

The company also shared helpline numbers for the control room established by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

“Families seeking information or assistance may contact the Control Room at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14, or +84 33 452 0414,” it said.