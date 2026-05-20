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Why India needs to counter false narratives

Leading from the front, PM Modi himself fact-checked a news story that his government was considering imposing a tax or a cess on foreign travel.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 10:15 am IST
By Shishir Gupta
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Addressing Indian ambassadors, heads of Indian missions abroad, and diplomats on April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to counter false narratives against India on the front foot rather than wait for New Delhi’s approval or direction every time a canard is spread against their country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Italy on an official visit.

Leading from the front, PM Modi on May 15 himself fact-checked a news story on X and dismissed claims that his government was considering imposing a tax or a cess on foreign travel. He stated that the report was totally false without an iota of truth in it while on the ongoing trip to UAE, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

In a world where perception has become bigger than reality, the Modi government understands how social media is used by big powers to orchestrate a narrative against a rival country. This month, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Pakistan of operating “bot farms” on social media to twist the online discourse and talked about information warfare on social media. Information warfare is a vital part of military warfare in the Chinese PLA, but the western powers take the cake when it comes to setting narratives against competitors in the name of democracy, human rights, free speech, and liberal thought. It is not very surprising that Nordic countries, particularly Norway, have been keen to promote dialogue over Kashmir even though they have no locus standi.

While it is natural that the Indian opposition targets the Modi government using social media or promoting an anti-government narrative on X, the onus lies on the designated government machinery to fact-check the wrong narratives and accusations. That the PM himself has to call out a wrong report does not speak well for the designated machinery, which likes to play pass the buck. Keeping quiet or ignoring false narratives is no longer an option in the AI-ruled world.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

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