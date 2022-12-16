Vijay Diwas: Army celebrates 51 years of India's victory in 1971 war

The Indian Army on Thursday celebrated the Vijay Diwas, marking 51 years of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. A special event was organised by the Army's Eastern Command which was attended by delegates from Bangladesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The skies of #Kolkata were abuzz with the sound of fighter aircrafts and combat helicopters as Military Tattoo was conducted at RCTC.The show was witnessed by Senior Military and Civil officials,Bangladesh delegation including Mukti Jodhas & Kolkata public,” the official Twitter account of Indian Army's Eastern Command tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read| Remembering the 1971 war: PM says 'nation forever indebted' to army

The Indian Air Force also commemorated the 51-year anniversary of the Bangladesh liberation war and shared anecdotes from the signing of the Instrument of Surrender by the Pakistan Army on its official Twitter page.

The Indian armed forces on December 16, 1971, defeated the Pakistan Army in a bid to liberate Bangladesh, formerly part of East Pakistan. Over 3,000 Indian soldiers were killed in the war, which stretched over 13 days. Around 93,000 Pakistan soldiers laid their arms down before the Indian forces. It is marked as the largest military surrender after the second world war. The day is hailed as Vijay Diwas.

Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon also joined the celebration and paid homage to the Indian armed forces for its contribution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In pics| Paying respects to soldiers who died in line of duty

The victory of Indian armed forces in the war was also celebrated across the political spectrum. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's contribution in leading the war.

“Under the dynamic and determined leadership of our leader Smt. Indira Gandhi, the geography of the world changed today in 1971, as Indian Armed Forces scripted history by decisively defeating Pakistan & Liberating Bangladesh. Our salutations to our brave Jawans on #VijayDiwas,” he tweeted.

The official Twitter page of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared a video to mark the victory of Indian armed forces against the Pakistan troops.

“Salute to the sacrifice and indomitable courage of the Indian armed forces on #VijayDiwas,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}