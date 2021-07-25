Vijay Diwas: Kargil is more than a place and war for me, says battle hero’s daughter born three months after sacrifice

Aparajita Acharya was born three months after her father Maj Padmapani Acharya, MVC, was killed in action in the Kargil war. But not having him around never came in the way of her bond with him.

“I have never met or seen my father but have conversations with him in my mind since childhood. I am told that our choices in a lot of things are quite similar. I think we would’ve bonded very well if he were alive and I would have endless things to tell him. But one thing that remains the same despite his presence or absence in physical form is the fact that I love him, I am proud of him. He is my hero and the best father in the world,” says Aparajita, a law student in Hyderabad.

“While it is simple genetics at play when people say I look like him, I am blessed that my face reminds people of someone so great. My family believes that there is a bit of him living in me. Our food choices, the way we laugh, the kind of books we enjoy, some of our hobbies and surprisingly – our handwriting in Hindi is very similar. These are things I was not aware of but revealed by my family eventually. It makes me happy,” adds Aparajita, who grew up on stories about her father, how he was an absolute prankster, admired for his sense of humour, loved for his charisma and of course, the valiant soldier he was.

Aparajita with her mother Charulatha Acharya

“I admire his optimism even in the face of death. Until Maj Vivek Gupta’s news came on TV, the family did not know that the unit was fighting in such a heated sector in the war. He never spoke about the kind of danger he was in and his letters spoke of joyous things, beautiful values and concern for the family,” she says.

Beyond the battlefield, he had a magnetic personality that left a lasting imprint on people he met.

“I am told that he loved animals and reading books. In his letters, he would very fondly talk about our pet boxer Kajal (his first daughter by all means), who people actually mistake to be my elder sister. This love for animals is an integral part of our entire family. My biggest learning from his life, his journey is how he played multiple roles at one given point of time so well. An excellent leader, spirited soldier, dutiful son, doting husband and brother, and a fantastic father. He made sure the 5 minutes he probably found once in a few days with sleepless nights in the face of such danger, he was there for his family. He believed in the duty and dharma of a warrior; a soldier inspired from the Gita that he told my mom to read when she was expecting me.They did not know my gender back then, but he lovingly referred to me as Mowgli from Jungle Book,” says Aparajita , who will soon turn 22.

Growing up, every year on Vijay Diwas, she would see her grandparents giving several interviews motivating people to join the armed forces. People put garlands on her father’s bust and tributes poured in from across the nation. “Kargil, to me, is more than a place and war. It’s an aching, proud, yet landmark memory in the history of our soil. Kargil symbolises the spirit of fighting till victory - courageous, undefeatable spirit despite all odds. A quality I aspire to imbibe,” shares Aprajita.

However, she points out that it is problematic that so many are clueless about the war. “I was born 3 months after my father’s martyrdom. Yet, growing up, most people in and around my age were and are unaware of the war and its significance. I think there must be an inclusion of the 4 wars India fought after becoming a Sovereign Republic. This also raises a point of accountability and surfacing of the truth. The generations to come must know why Kargil happened. The cost that this soil paid, with the lives and blood of its brave sons, to recapture our own posts in our Kargil. Only when we talk more, will Pakistan’s violative actions be brought to limelight,” she says.

Aparajita has also written a book on her father, titled Our Babloo - The hero of Drass. “It was a journey of me discovering my father’s journey like never before. The stories my family, his friends and senior officers told show his growth and personality as a whole. His journey started ordinary but he ascended to heaven in glory. I believe he knew how to life his life to the fullest - every moment. He shows how nobody is born a hero and how it is simply one’s decisions and determination that define them.”

Maj Acharya’s letters to his family are well remembered, and even available online. Aparajita says that the best thing in her book are indeed those letters.

“ I love how he painted a vivid picture and captured one’s imagination with his choice of words. His letters reflected his concern for family, sense of humour, a brief yet witty reflection of his situation and his ability to see the beauty and small moments of joy around him - no matter what. His letters over the years right from his early days as an officer to his last letter show how he has grown as a person.”

A few years ago, Aparajita visited the site where her father sacrificed his life. “The whole place feels powerful, the energies and spirit of the Indian Army echoing those mountains. I was overwhelmed and filled with pride. I left a message for my father somewhere in the range because I felt him holding my hand, giving me strength throughout,” she says.