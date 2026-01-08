Vijay starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ release postponed amid censor row: ‘Circumstances beyond our control’

Chennai : Producers of actor-politician Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan on Wednesday deferred its January 9 release after the Madras high court reserved its judgment on their petition against the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) delay in issuing a censor certificate. Kanchipuram: TVK leader Vijay greets the gathering during a public meeting, in Kanchipuram, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (File photo/PTI )

The film’s producer, KVN Productions LLP, announced the postponement in a post on X, stating: “The release of Jana Nayagan has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement and emotions surrounding this film, and the decision was not easy for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest.”

Earlier in the day, justice PT Asha, before reserving her verdict, questioned the CBFC’s move to reopen the certification of the film after the Examining Committee had already cleared it, subject to cuts. The court observed that the Board appeared to have “acted solely on the basis of a complaint,” even though all objections raised earlier had been addressed.

The judge noted that the Examining Committee had suggested certain excisions and muted words, which the producers accepted and implemented. Despite this, the CBFC withheld the certificate.

Appearing for the CBFC, additional solicitor general ARL Sundaresan argued that the CBFC chairperson of the board could order a review under Rule 23(14) of the Cinematograph Certification Rules, “either suo motu or based on information received, including a complaint.”

Justice Asha then asked whether, as per the rules, committee recommendations lose relevance once the Chairperson initiates suo motu action.