‘$50,000 a month’: Pakistan-hired firms lobbied hard in US to aid its outreach during Op Sindoor

Washington: Pakistan’s lobbying firms in Washington DC mounted a major effort to aid Islamabad’s outreach to top US politicians during and after Operation Sindoor, according to disclosures filed with the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Established firms like Squire Patton Boggs (SPG) and newer entrants like Javelin Advisors aided Pakistan in reaching out to the leadership of the Democratic and Republican parties in the House of Representatives and the US Senate as well as a slew of lawmakers dealing with foreign policy matters in both houses. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan’s lobbying firms courted US lawmakers, media during Operation Sindoor (File photo/AFP)

Javelin Advisors - which was founded by Donald Trump’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller and former Trump Organisation executive George Sorial - was hired by Pakistan in April for a monthly fee of $50,000. According to the firm’s filings with the DOJ, Javelin Advisors reached out to the offices of influential US politicians like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries during Operation Sindoor to lobby for Islamabad.

The firm also targeted lawmakers who lead key committees in both houses related to foreign affairs and South Asia. Javelin arranged a call between Pakistani Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast on May 7 to discuss tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. It also reached out to the offices of Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Tom Cotton and Richard Blumenthal - who variously serve in the Senate committees on foreign relations, intelligence and armed services.

Squire Patton Boggs - another of Pakistan’s lobbying firms - led outreach to over a dozen members of the House of Representatives during Operation Sindoor. Their stated purpose was to discuss “US-Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilateral Relations”. A number of these lawmakers served on the subcommittee for South and Central Asian affairs in the House, which deals with issues related to India and Pakistan.

According to disclosures, SPG also disseminated an informational note that summarised Pakistan’s position on Operation Sindoor. The note accuses India of supporting terrorism within Pakistan and denies any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack which took place in April. It also welcomes US President Donald Trump’s willingness to help settle the Kashmir dispute.

“Having demonstrated its unique ability to avert all-out war, the United States should remain engaged to help India and Pakistan reach verifiable agreements. Pakistan would welcome a U.S. mediating role,’ reads the note disseminated by Squire Patton Boggs.

Lobbying firms were also in contact with reporters from US newspapers like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal both during and after Operation Sindoor.

In August last year, HT reported that Pakistan was outspending India 3-1 on lobbying firms in America. According to lobbying disclosures, Pakistan was spending roughly $600,000 per month on six firms at the time including Javelin Advisors and Squire Patton Boggs. By contrast, India was spending $200,000 per month on two lobbying firms, which included BGR Associates and SHW Partners LLC.