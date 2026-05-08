Caretaker chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday broke his silence on the LDF’s defeat in the recent assembly elections, calling it “unexpected” and “not an end” for the coalition’s political journey.

Vijayan breaks silence, says election verdict not an end for LDF

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In a statement issued from his office, Vijayan said he accepts the public mandate “with respect” and thanks the section of voters who backed the LDF in the polls.

“Though we expected a victory for the third consecutive time, it gives us great confidence that a large section of the population stood with the LDF. This verdict is not an end for the LDF but a new beginning for continued political work. We are committed to regaining the public trust and moving forward,” the chief minister said.

He said that the development activities and implementation of public welfare schemes over the past 10 years by the LDF government have brought major changes in society. There needs to be strong public awareness so that those projects and schemes do not come to a standstill, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijayan, who is also a CPI(M) Politburo member, said that the LDF, as the opposition in Kerala, will impose “democratic pressure” on the new government to continue implementing much-needed policies on the eradication of extreme poverty, strengthening of women’s security and jobs for young people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijayan, who is also a CPI(M) Politburo member, said that the LDF, as the opposition in Kerala, will impose “democratic pressure” on the new government to continue implementing much-needed policies on the eradication of extreme poverty, strengthening of women’s security and jobs for young people. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We will support any positive action that improves the quality of the life of the people. At the same time, we will strongly fight against anti-people policies. The aim of the LDF is to work as a responsible opposition,” said Vijayan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will support any positive action that improves the quality of the life of the people. At the same time, we will strongly fight against anti-people policies. The aim of the LDF is to work as a responsible opposition,” said Vijayan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM termed the victory of the BJP in three assembly seats as a “serious concern” and promised the continued fight of the LDF against communal and divisive forces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM termed the victory of the BJP in three assembly seats as a “serious concern” and promised the continued fight of the LDF against communal and divisive forces. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The veteran CPI(M) leader said there were “false campaigns” against the LDF government which were propagated by a section of the media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veteran CPI(M) leader said there were “false campaigns” against the LDF government which were propagated by a section of the media. {{/usCountry}}

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“This election result is an outcome of a political situation created by the UDF, BJP and a section of the media against us. Some people were caught up in the false propaganda of some centres that are anarchic and apolitical in nature,” he said.

Vijayan’s first public statement comes three days after the LDF’s loss in the assembly elections, in which it secured just 35 of the 140 seats. While the UDF got 102 seats, the BJP snatched three seats — all of them sitting seats of the LDF.

The CPI(M) said it will conduct a thorough review of the election results at all levels of the party — from the branch to the district level — where all party leaders and workers will find an opportunity to “fearlessly and independently” voice their opinions. The party is expected to spell out the reasons behind the defeat following the review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma ...Read More Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. Read Less

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