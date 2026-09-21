Vijay's new secretariate plan faces protest threat from Stalin: 'It's for CM to work, not gaze at sea'

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday opposed the C Jospeh Vijay-led government's proposal to build a new Secretariat-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam near Chennai's Marina Beach and threatened to protest if the plan went ahead.

DMK President MK Stalin opposes Pattinapakkam Secretariat plan (@mkstalin X)

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The former Tamil Nadu chief minister said the proposed project would affect the homes and livelihoods of fishermen living in the coastal area. He said the DMK would support fishermen's organisations in their opposition to the project and join their protest if the government did not withdraw its order.

“The DMK will stand in support of the fishermen brothers' struggle to curb the arrogance of the Vaiko-led government, which hasn't withdrawn the GO despite protests by the very parties that supported its formation.” Stalin said in on X after representatives of fishermen's organisations met him and sought his support.

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Stalin questions need for new Secretariat

{{^usCountry}} Stalin also questioned the need for a new Secretariat at a congested location. He said several other sites were available, including the Omandurar Government Estate, where a Secretariat complex was constructed during the previous DMK government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin also questioned the need for a new Secretariat at a congested location. He said several other sites were available, including the Omandurar Government Estate, where a Secretariat complex was constructed during the previous DMK government. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Omandurar Government Estate, where a new Secretariat was constructed [during the Karunanidhi regime), is also available. If necessary, the superspeciality hospital could be shifted to another location and the premises could be used as a Secretariat. But there are reports that the government has chosen Pattinapakkam because astrologers have advised that the chief minister's office should face the sea," he said, as per The Hindu.

He also criticised reports that the Pattinapakkam site was chosen because astrologers had advised that the chief minister's office should face the sea.

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“Such a complex is for the chief minister to work and not to gaze at the sea,” Stalin said.

Traffic concerns at Pattinapakkam

Stalin said the proposed site was surrounded by schools and already faced traffic congestion. He claimed that constructing a major government complex there would create further difficulties for residents and students. "The area chosen by the government is surrounded by several schools and is already facing severe traffic congestion. A new Secretariat there will cause hardship to people and students," he said.

Stalin said the government should listen to the fishermen and withdraw the order. He also asked chief minister C Joseph Vijay to make the government's position clear and address the concerns of fishermen living in the area.

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He also accused the TVK government of taking a unilateral decision despite opposition from parties supporting it. The CPI(M), which supports the government from outside, has separately opposed the project, citing its impact on fishermen and the environmental vulnerability of the coastal area.

The DMK chief's warning came after PWD minister Aadhav Arjuna said the government had only ordered the preparation of a detailed project report and that no final decision had been taken on the Secretariat complex.