Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday won the trust vote with 144 votes, securing the support of alliance partners Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and 25 lawmakers of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by lawmakers SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugham.

Vijay’s TVK wins trust vote with allies, AIADMK rebels’ support

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The main opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, walked out of the House, alleging ‘horse-trading” to win confidence vote as it became clear that Vijay commanded the support of more lawmakers than the halfway mark of 118.

In all, 105 lawmakers of the TVK -- the speaker couldn’t vote, Vijay had won from two seats and another legislator Sreenivasan Sethupathy, who won from Thiruppathur by one vote, was barred from the vote by the Madras high court -- five of the Congress, two of the VCK, four of the two Left parties, two of the IUML, S Kamaraj, an AMMK rebel legislator and 25 of the AIADMK voted in favour of Vijay.

AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi Palaniswami and 22 of his party colleagues voted against the government. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance partners of the AIADMK-led NDA and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) an ally of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance ‘abstained’ from voting.

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{{^usCountry}} Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Vijay of obtaining majority by “horse-trading” and not thanking the voters of Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East despite winning from the two constituencies. He also said that the TVK government should focus on doing real governance instead of “reel governance” before announcing the walkout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Vijay of obtaining majority by “horse-trading” and not thanking the voters of Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East despite winning from the two constituencies. He also said that the TVK government should focus on doing real governance instead of “reel governance” before announcing the walkout. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his brief address, Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the government to continue the welfare schemes that were launched by the DMK government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his brief address, Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the government to continue the welfare schemes that were launched by the DMK government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking a dig at the Chief Minister for contesting in two different assembly seats, Udhayanidhi said, “the Chief Minister was not sure of winning contested in two assembly seats and resigned from one. But, he did not even bother to meet the people who voted for him nor released any statement thanking them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a dig at the Chief Minister for contesting in two different assembly seats, Udhayanidhi said, “the Chief Minister was not sure of winning contested in two assembly seats and resigned from one. But, he did not even bother to meet the people who voted for him nor released any statement thanking them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Stating that majority of the Tamil Nadu people did not vote for TVK, he said, “do you know how many voted for the ruling party. Just 1.72 crore. Not only that, round 65 per cent of the voters had rejected the TVK.”

As soon as speaker JCD Prabhakar convened the assembly proceedings at 9.30 am, Vijay moved a resolution on the vote of confidence, after which all the lawmakers expressed their views in a sequential manner.

Congress legislature party leader S Rajesh Kumar supported the TVK, followed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Vanni Arasu, who demanded the schemes of the previous DMK government such as mid-day meal and morning breakfast scheme should continue.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader R Chellaswamy underlined that his party, if required, would also oppose the government. CPI(M) has two MLAs. While supporting the government, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA AM Shahjahan welcomed the government announcement closing 717 liquor shops, saying it was a “good beginning”.

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Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK) lone MLA S Kamaraj, who was suspended by the party, extended his support. “Even if it is required for the next five years, I will extend my support,” he said. On May 12, he was removed from the AMMK by party chief TTV Dhinakaran for alleged “anti-party activities”.

Premalatha Vijayakanth, the general secretary of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), another DMK alliance partner, mentioned “horse-trading” while abstaining from the trust vote.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s lone MLA M Bhojarajan abstained, as did the PMK, another NDA partner.

Palaniswami said that all 47 party MLAs will vote against the TVK and alleged that some of his colleagues were lured to become ministers and chairman of various boards in exchange for support to the government.

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His claim was countered by SP Velumani, whom the speaker allowed to speak despite protest by Palaniswami. Velumani said he and his party lawmakers would support Vijay. When votes were counted, 25 AIADMK lawmakers had voted for Vijay. Palaniswami and 21 AIADMK legislators opposed the government.

In his reply to motion on vote of confidence, Vijay said the ruling coalition entered the electoral field as a ”people’s alliance” and recalled, “We had stated that just like the government of common people was formed in 1967 and 1977 elections, the TVK will also form a government of common people through the 2026 Assembly polls”.

“The whistle wave has turned into a victory wave…If anyone thinks this is a minority government, we are only happy about it. Because, it is a government that truly establishes protection for the minority people,” he said.

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Vijay assured that his government would function with social justice, equal opportunity and secular credentials. He added that the welfare of the people was important and that is what is party’s only stand.

During the three-day session, the CM wore a black blazer and trouser with a white shirt, contrary to the customary white shirt and dhoti worn by politicians in Tamil Nadu.

After decades, the DMK and the AIADMK lawmakers were sitting on same side of the assembly whereas the treasury benches were occupied by the TVK and its alliance parties.

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