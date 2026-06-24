Vijender Chauhan, popular for 'tareeka thoda kezual' video, to join CJP protest in Delhi, shares video

Popular UPSC educator Vijender Chauhan, whose mock interview clip featuring the phrase "baithne ka tareeka thoda kezual hai" recently became a viral meme, has announced that he will join the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

'Tareeka thoda kezual' fame Vijender Chauhan (R), Abhinay Maths (L) to join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar(X/@Cockroachisback)

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Chauhan is among several educators expected to join CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in the protest on Wednesday. Other names announced by the organisers include educator and author Abhinay Sharma, popularly known as Abhinay Maths, and Vikramjeet Sir, also known as Reasoning Guru.

Chauhan announces visit to protest site

In a video message shared by CJP's "Cockroach is back" account, Chauhan said he has been raising concerns about the state of education for years.

"Friends, I am Vijendra Chauhan. To those in power, I may sometimes appear to be a worthless teacher, and at other times, a cockroach," he said at the beginning of the message.

Referring to issues in the education sector, Chauhan said, “You know that for so many years we have been continuously speaking about the deteriorating state of education — about the kind of budgetary support education should receive, the importance it deserves, and how the integrity of examinations should be maintained.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chauhan said concerns around education were now receiving wider attention in the public sphere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chauhan said concerns around education were now receiving wider attention in the public sphere. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "But now, for the first time, a situation seems to be emerging where this discussion is becoming central to our public discourse. Members of the opposition are talking about it. Even those in power are being compelled to address it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But now, for the first time, a situation seems to be emerging where this discussion is becoming central to our public discourse. Members of the opposition are talking about it. Even those in power are being compelled to address it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also referred to the ongoing demonstration at Jantar Mantar, saying, "And as you know, a continuous protest is being held at Jantar Mantar by CJP. This is in connection with the NEET paper leak case and other issues being discussed in the context of education." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also referred to the ongoing demonstration at Jantar Mantar, saying, "And as you know, a continuous protest is being held at Jantar Mantar by CJP. This is in connection with the NEET paper leak case and other issues being discussed in the context of education." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Public lecture planned at Jantar Mantar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Public lecture planned at Jantar Mantar {{/usCountry}}

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Inviting people to attend the event, Chauhan said he would visit the protest site on June 24 at 5 pm and speak on issues related to education.

"As part of a public lecture, I will be visiting the protest site tomorrow, June 24, at 5:00 PM, where I will present my views on the NEET paper leak, the decline in the education system, and related issues," he said.

"I hope you will be there as well. There will be a dialogue and an opportunity to interact with you. It would be wonderful to meet you. So, please join us on June 24 at the Jantar Mantar protest site, at the CJP protest site, for the public lecture."

CJP protest enters fifth day

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The CJP has continued its sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination-related irregularities.

On Tuesday, protesters organised a "diaper donation drive" as part of their campaign. The organisation has said the protest will continue until Pradhan resigns.

The sit-in began on Saturday and has drawn students, competitive exam aspirants and members of several student organisations.

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