Vikas Agrawal, a key accused in the alleged ₹2,883-crore Chhattisgarh liquor case, was deported from the United Arab Emirates on Friday after being on the run for several years, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. HT had exclusively reported on November 13 that Agrawal had been detained in the UAE.

The CBI said Agrawal was located and arrested by UAE authorities after an Interpol Red Notice was issued at the request of Chhattisgarh Police. more less

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The alleged irregularities pertain to the illegal sale of unaccounted-for and duty-evaded liquor through state-run liquor outlets, allegedly under the protection of senior excise and other Chhattisgarh government officials between 2019 and 2023. A liquor syndicate led by businessman Anwar Dhebar and retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja manipulated the state’s excise system to generate illegal proceeds exceeding ₹2,883 crore, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son, Chaitanya Baghel, has already been charged in the case.

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The CBI said in a statement on Friday that it had, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Chhattisgarh Police, successfully secured Agrawal’s deportation from the UAE on November 27.

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{{^usCountry}} Agrawal, the CBI said, played a key role as the central financial coordinator, also known as the ‘Moneyman’, in an organised syndicate involved in irregularities in the Chhattisgarh liquor distribution system. The agency said the irregularities resulted in a wrongful loss of over ₹1,280 crore to the state exchequer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agrawal, the CBI said, played a key role as the central financial coordinator, also known as the ‘Moneyman’, in an organised syndicate involved in irregularities in the Chhattisgarh liquor distribution system. The agency said the irregularities resulted in a wrongful loss of over ₹1,280 crore to the state exchequer. {{/usCountry}}

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“He facilitated the collection and distribution of commissions from distilleries to public officials and other beneficiaries and helped channel the proceeds of crime through various companies and financial arrangements to conceal their source and ownership. A chargesheet in the case has already been filed before the court in November 2024,” the CBI said.

At the request of Chhattisgarh Police, an Interpol Red Notice was published against him, following which he was located and arrested by UAE authorities.

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“Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India. The escort team of Chhattisgarh Police visited UAE where the subject was handed over to the escort team from India at Dubai International Airport,” CBI said.

The CBI said that since 2019, more than 300 wanted criminals, including 78 fugitives in 2026, have been successfully brought back to India through Interpol channels.