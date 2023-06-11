Home / India News / Vinesh Phogat calls out news agency for ‘heavily misquoted’ story

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2023 01:29 PM IST

Both Reuters – the news agency in question – and Rupam Jain, the reporter, are yet to respond to Phogat's allegations.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has alleged she was ‘heavily misquoted’ by Reuters in an on-record' interview, which, according to the news agency, is her first since wrestlers protesting against the national federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were evicted by Delhi Police from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on May 28.

Vinesh Phogat (Image courtesy: PTI)
“@Reuters journalist @rupamjn interviews me and publishes heavily misquoted story. When I try to argue that she has misquoted me on various occasions in the story, she threatens that ‘it’s not a Hindi newspaper that I will change whatever you want,” Phogat tweeted at 11:25pm on Saturday.

Phogat, however, did not mention the ‘misquote(s)’ she was referring to. Both Reuters and Rupam Jain, the reporter, are yet to respond to the Commonwealth and Asiad gold medalist's post.

Rupam Jain's Twitter wall (Image courtesy: twitter.com/rupamjn)
The story, titled ‘Top Indian Wrestler Accuses Government of Silence Harassment Probe’, however, acknowledges an amendment was made to the original copy: a quote in paragraph 5.

vinesh phogat sexual harassment
