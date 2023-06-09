Home / India News / 'Baahubal': Wrestlers on 'compromise' claim as complainant taken to WFI chief's office

'Baahubal': Wrestlers on 'compromise' claim as complainant taken to WFI chief's office

Poulomi Ghosh
Jun 09, 2023

Delhi Police on Friday clarified that there was fake news doing the rounds that women wrestlers went to Brij Bhushan's house.

Wrestlers Vineh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Friday criticised reports claiming that the wrestlers were settling the sexual harassment issue with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after a woman wrestler was seen at the residence of the Wrestling Federation of India chief. The protesting wrestlers said Brij Bhushan was using his power to change the narrative while in reality a woman complainant was taken to Brij Bhushan's official residence as it was the crime site. "This is the power of Brij Bhushan. He is busy harassing women wrestlers by using his muscle power, political power and running false narratives," Vinesh Phogat tweeted once again demanding his arrest. "If the police arrests him instead of breaking us, there is hope of justice, otherwise no," Vinesh added. Read | ‘No protest till June 15,’ say wrestlers after meeting with Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers and Delhi Police clarified that the woman wrestler did not go to Brij Bhushan's house, but was taken by the police for investigation
"Women wrestlers had gone to the crime site for police investigation, but it was run in the media that they had gone to compromise," Vinesh tweeted.

"Women wrestlers went to the crime site for police investigation but it was run in the media that they had gone to compromise. This is the power of Brijbhushan. He is troubling women wrestlers by running muscle power, political power and false narratives. His arrest is necessary. Police trying to break us," Bajrang Punia tweeted.

This is not the first time that wrestlers' protest became the target of misinformation. Recently, it was reported that the wrestlers ended their protest after they resumed their railways duty.

Women wrestlers at Brij Bhushan's office-residence? Here's what happened

The Delhi Police clarified that wrong news was doing rounds over women wrestlers going to Brij Bhushan's house. "Please don't pay attention to rumours. Delhi Police took a woman wrestler to the office of the Wrestling Federation of India for investigation," the official handle of the DCP New Delhi tweeted.

Brij Bhushan meanwhile claimed nobody came to his residence.

