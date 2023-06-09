Home / India News / Delhi cops take protesting wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's residence

PTI |
Jun 09, 2023 10:30 PM IST

According to sources, the woman wrestler was accompanied by lady constables.

Delhi Police on Friday took a wrestler to outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's official residence here to recreate the sequence of events that led to the sexual harassment of which he has been accused.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
According to sources, she was accompanied by women constables.

"At 1.30 pm women officers took the wrestler to Brij Bhushan's official residence in Delhi. They were there for half an hour. They asked her to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment," sources said.

The Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh is likely to submit in the court its investigation report in the two cases registered against him by next week, officials said on Wednesday.

As part of its investigation, the SIT has questioned more than 180 people, the Delhi Police officials said.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 after he assured them that a charge sheet against Singh will be filed by then and WFI elections will be held by the end of the month.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh.

