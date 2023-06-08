'Better truth comes out now': Minor wrestler's father on his Brij Bhushan U-turn

After making a spectacular U-turn and recording a fresh statement before the magistrate on June 5 in connection with the complaint against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the father of the minor complainant on Thursday said he was coming clean now as it's better the truth comes out now instead of the court. The wrestlers' protest going on since January took a new twist with the change of statement by the minor -- through her father- who said the earlier complaint was deliberate and false. This came days after the protesting wrestlers refuted such developments on the part of the minor. It is my duty I rectify my mistake, the father of the minor who earlier brought a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

"Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter's defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake," the minor's father said in an interview with PTI.

"In anger, we had levelled some false allegations, and my daughter had faced some issues but all those mentioned in the FIR were not true,” the father told HT earlier.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said he held a positive meeting with the wrestlers on Wednesday where the government said that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15 and the election to the Wrestling Federation of India will be held by June 30. "We also want the players to return to the mat soon and participate in competitions ahead," Anurag Thakur said.

