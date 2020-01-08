Violence in West Bengal’s Malda during Bharat Bandh, police vehicles torched

india

Police in a West Bengal town faced stone pelting and two of its vehicles were torched by a mob, allegedly comprising of the supporters of trade unions who have called for Bharat Bandh. The incident happened in Sujapur area of Malda district on Wednesday afternoon.

The cops were trying to remove a blockade on NH-34 when they were attacked around 1:15 pm. They fired in the air and lobbed tear gas shells after baton charge failed to bring the situation under control. The mob comprised a few hundred people, said the police.

Malda witnessed widespread arson last month during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. Railway stations, trains and buses were torched in the demonstrations.

Congress legislator of Sujapur, Isha Khan Chowdhury, called the media and showed a video footage in which a person appearing to be in police uniform and carrying a firearm was seen breaking the wind shield of some vehicles. “No Congress activist damaged the vehicles, police personnel committed the crime and blamed us,” said Khan Chowdhury.

But the Left countered. “Police must have instigated the people. Why would they attack police? The strike is being observed peacefully all over Malda district,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) Malda district secretary Ambar Mitra.

Meanwhile, Malda superintendent of police Alok Rajoria said that additional police contingent has been sent to the area to restore order.

The violence happened even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned that her party and government is against violence. She has supported the cause of the strike, but reiterated that she is against shutdown.

“The government will not tolerate any violence. Police will take action and charges will be pressed for destruction of public property,” she said.

She also targeted the Left saying, “The Left did nothing for Bengal in 34 years and are now spreading violence for free publicity.”

In other parts of the state, railway tracks and roads were blocked, affecting normal life.