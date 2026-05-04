Vir Das clarifies his identity amid Bengal elections: ‘My name is Das, but…'

Comedian and actor Vir Das took to his X account on Monday to clarify his identity in a viral social media post amid the long-awaited West Bengal election results, after being frequently tagged in posts related to Bengal.

Vir Das clarified his identity on X, stating he's not Bengali but half UP and half Bihari.

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In the post shared on X, Das said he is often tagged by anonymous users whenever incidents occur in Bengal with messages implying accountability or association. He addressed the trend directly and distanced himself from the assumptions tied to his name, which otherwise may suggest he is Bengali.

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“I’m half UP, half Bihari”

On May 4, Das put all connections of his name to Bengal to rest. He said, “Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP, half Bihari.”

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{{^usCountry}} In his characteristic understated tone, he called out the “faceless” accounts on X and pointed to the trolling of celebrities like him in political matters and the culture of mass tagging them without any accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his characteristic understated tone, he called out the “faceless” accounts on X and pointed to the trolling of celebrities like him in political matters and the culture of mass tagging them without any accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He wrote, “So, typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying, 'Look what happened in your Bengal bro'.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, “So, typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying, 'Look what happened in your Bengal bro'.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further distanced himself from the presumed identity of being Bengali and said, “Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further distanced himself from the presumed identity of being Bengali and said, “Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A user on X was surprised to know the new fact about him and wrote, “HALF BIHARI??? How am i learning of it only today. Howw. Why have we not totally claimed you yet?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X was surprised to know the new fact about him and wrote, “HALF BIHARI??? How am i learning of it only today. Howw. Why have we not totally claimed you yet?” {{/usCountry}}

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He ends the post wishing “Good Luck” for the verdict day in the West Bengal elections.

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West Bengal Election Results

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According to preliminary results from the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has begun tallying votes at all counting locations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be on the rise in the state after 15 years.

This is a significant development in the TMC-ruled state. The majority in West Bengal is 148 seats.

As counting began on Monday, the BJP was leading in 155 seats, according to early patterns broadcast by TV channels. The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, was ahead with 121 seats.

Most exit polls in West Bengal show the BJP ahead of the ruling TMC.

People's Pulse, on the other hand, predicted a TMC victory, giving the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an overwhelming majority of 177-187 seats. BJP at 95-110, the Left Front at 0-1, and the Congress at 1-3.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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