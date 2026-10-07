‘Vishnu avatar’ to ‘Kalki’: World leaders pay tribute to ‘good friend’ PM Modi on 25 years in public life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years as a head of government has drawn congratulatory messages from leaders across the world. From Bhutan and Japan to Belgium, Dominica and Nigeria, world leaders have marked the milestone with messages of appreciation and respect for Modi's political career, which began in Gujarat in 2001 and continued at the national level after he became Prime Minister in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. (PTI)

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Among the most striking tributes has come from Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who recalled telling Modi in 2019 that he saw him as an “avatar of Vishnu” and later concluded that he had been thinking of Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki.

“I told him something else: I saw him as an avatar of Vishnu,” Tobgay wrote, recalling his meeting with Modi in New Delhi in 2019. He said that in the region’s tradition, “enlightened rulers have long been regarded as such.” Tobgay said he then wondered whether he had been carried away when he made the remark. But after reflecting on Modi’s political journey and his leadership, he concluded: “I had been right to see PM Modi as an avatar of Vishnu.”

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Deep Dive What qualities of leadership does Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay attribute to PM Modi? Tshering Tobgay attributes wisdom, compassion, and courage to PM Modi's leadership, viewing him as an enlightened ruler aligning with Viksit Bharat's vision. Why does Tobgay consider Modi as an 'avatar of Vishnu'? Tobgay considers Modi an 'avatar of Vishnu' based on his belief that enlightened rulers embody qualities of service and renewal, akin to Vishnu's final avatar, Kalki. How has Modi inspired belief in India's potential among its citizens? Modi has inspired Indians by presenting a clear vision for a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, fostering a sense of pride and confidence in the nation's potential.

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When the two met again in March 2024, Tobgay said he told Modi that he had reconsidered his words and now knew which avatar he meant. “Vishnu’s final avatar — the one associated with overcoming disorder, restoring dharma and ushering in renewal,” Tobgay wrote. “Kalki.”

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“Wisdom begins with a clear vision of a better future,” Tobgay wrote, saying Modi had given India a destination, a deadline and a national mission.

He also praised Modi for inspiring Indians to believe more strongly in their country's potential.

“He has not only given India a destination, he has inspired Indians to believe in that vision and to work towards it,” Tobgay said.

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For Bhutan, Tobgay argued, a stronger India also means a stronger Bhutan.

“Viksit Bharat means Viksit Bhutan,” he wrote, recalling Modi's 2014 visit to Bhutan — his first foreign trip as prime minister — and the formulation that, according to Tobgay, has come to define the relationship: “B4B: Bharat for Bhutan; Bhutan for Bharat.”

Tobgay also recalled India's support for Bhutan's development plans and pointed to growing cooperation around the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

‘From Gujarat to New Delhi’

Belgian PM Bart De Wever congratulated Modi on what he described as “25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi.”

“Following my productive visit to India last month, I look forward to further deepening the strong partnership between our two countries,” De Wever said.

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Japan: Respect for Modi’s political leadership

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi also extended her congratulations, praising Modi for his long political career and contribution to India's development.

“For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation,” Takaichi said, expressing her “deep respect” for Modi's achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing in the international community.

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She also referred to her recent visit to India, recalling the “warmest hospitality” she received from Modi.

Takaichi said the visit had given her an opportunity to discuss concrete steps to take the Japan-India “Special Strategic and Global Partnership” to the next level.

“My visit to India was highly fruitful,” she said. With 2027 marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, Takaichi said the two countries would further strengthen their partnership in pursuit of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP).

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“On the occasion of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji completing 25 years in office as head of government, I would like to extend my best wishes. For years, he has been striving to realize the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, he has been serving in the position of head of government with his outstanding political leadership. Along with accelerating India's development, he has elevated India's prestige to new heights on the international stage as well. For all these accomplishments, as a fellow politician, I express my sentiments of respect,” she said.

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Dominica: ‘My dear friend’

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit addressed Modi as “my dear friend” while congratulating him on 25 years of continuous service as head of government.

“As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people,” Skerrit said.

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“I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead,” he added, wishing Modi “good health, strength and continued success” in his service to the people of India.

Nigeria marks the milestone

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also marked Modi's 25th anniversary as head of government in Gujarat and at the helm of the Republic of India.

“Message from His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the 25th Anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Head of Government in Gujarat and the Republic of India,” the message read.