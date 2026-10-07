'Critics, those who brought me down taught me to rise again': Top quotes from PM Modi's speech on 25th anniversary of his public service

Here are some of the top quotes from his speech:

The event was attended by senior leaders, dignitaries and thousands of party workers who gathered to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey in public service. His tenure began on October 7, 2001, when he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the country at the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ programme in New Delhi to mark 25 years of continuous service as head of government, speaking about the citizens, his critics, life lessons and the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

How did PM Modi reflect on his relationship with critics during the 25th anniversary speech?

How did PM Modi reflect on his relationship with critics during the 25th anniversary speech?

What is the significance of PM Modi's 25 years in public service according to his recent speech?

What is the significance of PM Modi's 25 years in public service according to his recent speech?

Speaking at the event, Modi said that those who opposed him taught him the power of democracy and to look within himself. Expressing gratitude to every person who taught him a valuable lesson he said, "Those who brought me down taught me how to rise again…My supporters encouraged me, while my critics taught me to look within. Those who stood by me showed me the power of trust.

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The world will talk about made-in-India planes Refering to Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who averted the alleged crash attempt on the Israel-bound flydubai flight, Modi said “World is talking about Indian pilots; there will be a time when world will talk about made-in-India planes.”

The PM praised the Captain's bravery while highlighting India’s growing capabilities, saying that a time would come when the world would look to India for aircraft manufactured domestically.

Achieve the dream of developed India by 2047 The PM claimed that India will certainly realise the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He also gave a new call to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047, become self-reliant, and propel India into the world’s top three economies, saying “We will do it.”

“Trust of millions of Indians my greatest strength” Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of the country as he marked 25 years of continuous service as the head of a government. Recalling the day he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, Modi said he had never imagined reaching such a milestone.

Emphasising the role of people's trust in his governance, the Prime Minister said the support of millions of Indians and the efforts of party workers had been his biggest sources of strength. He further added, “I bow before people of India for their trust in me.”

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“People are God” Expressing gratitude to colleagues in the BJP, NDA and all those who deeply respect democracy, he further said, “For me, people are God; hardworking BJP workers are my strength”.

PM Modi says “everyone’s efforts and enthusiasm” are needed to take India to new heights, adding, “We are sevaks, servants of humanity.”

“I am still a student” The PM said that he had a desire to learn something new since childhood and that he's “still a student.”

He recalled his school days in Vadnagar, saying, “I remember going to school and learning all kinds of lessons from our master ji,” while noting that he was always among the students who arrived first in class. He said that eagerness to learn became an integral part of his life and added, “Even today, I consider myself a student.”

He stated that he had never imagined reaching such a milestone when he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001.

(With inputs from PTI/ANI)