AI, defence, healthcare: What was discussed in Modi's meet with Japan PM Sanae Takaichi

"They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The talks delivered concrete progress on key priorities of our bilateral ties."

"PM @narendramodi and PM @takaichi_sanae held wide-ranging talks on the full spectrum of India-Japan ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on social media.

The collaboration marks a significant coming together of Asia's second- and third-largest economies, as the two countries seek to combine India's scale of delivery with Japan's quality assurance to strengthen their position in the global AI race in a rapidly advancing world.

Diplomatic ties between India and Japan were further strengthened as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marked her first visit to New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held key talks with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday, July 2, covering major areas of cooperation such as economic security, defence, healthcare and technology.

As per Jaiswal, both sides adopted three landmark documents during the prime ministers' meet namely: the Joint Declaration on Economic Security, the Joint Statement on Cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence, and the Joint Statement on Energy Resilience.

“Both leaders witnessed the exchange of key MoUs and agreements spanning Economic Security, Clean Energy, critical technologies and research & development. Both sides agreed on a list of activities for celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishment of Diplomatic Relations,” Jaiswal further added.

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Technology partnership While addressing a press briefing after the signing of numerous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, PM Modi revealed that cooperation on development in the field of artificial intelligence had been a keen point of interest between the two countries, as per news agency ANI's reports.

“Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that a technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation,” PM Modi stated. “To realise this vision, we have also issued a joint statement today regarding the field of AI. Several key institutions within the Indian AI ecosystem have also signed agreements with their Japanese partners today. The convergence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will impart new momentum and strength to global AI development.”

This development follows the launch of the Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative in 2026 along with the 1st India-Japan Strategic AI Dialogue held in Mumbai on April 21, 2026.

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Barring cooperation in the race to dominate AI, the two countries also agreed to collaborate on multiple clean energy initiatives including the promise to set up one thousand bio-gas and organic fertiliser plants in India. “This will give new strength to sustainability, prosperity, and rural livelihoods in India's villages,” PM Modi added in his address, as reported by news agency PTI.

Additionally, a pact was signed to strengthen collaboration on geology and mineral exploration to acquire critical minerals along with enhanced cooperation in the battery sector, as per news agency Reuters.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were elevated to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

Defence and healthcare As per an agreement signed regarding the defence sector, PM Modi stressed on a co-development project between the two countries that will not only help develop defence technologies but also strengthen "maritime security and regional peace."

"This project--involving the Naval Radio Antenna 'Unicorn' will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership. We will now jointly develop defense technologies that strengthen regional peace, maritime security, and the rules-based order," he stated.

Efforts to strengthen defence ties between the two countries have long been underway with the 3rd 2 2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting held in August 2024, Japan's former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani's visit for talks with his Indian counterpart in May 2025 and the signing of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation during the Annual Summit in August 2025.

Healthcare also became an important point of discussion as agreements were signed in the field of “pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology” along with a promise to contribute to global health security.

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Amid growing Indo-Japan ties, the meeting also reaffirmed the upcoming 75th anniversary of official diplomatic ties in 2027 and stressed on shared cultural ties between the two nations. Bilateral cooperation is expected to further span other key areas such as trade and investment, economic security, defence, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties.

PM Takaichi is currently in India on a three-day visit from July 1 to July 3 at the request of PM Modi.