‘Said BJP funds…’: Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri sends Mamata legal notice

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday sent a legal notice to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on his 2022 blockbuster 'The Kashmir Files.“Yesterday Mamata Banerjee said that 'The Kashmir Files' and my upcoming film which is based on the genocide in Bengal, are propaganda. She said that BJP funds me for the films I make. We have sent a legal notice to CM Mamata Banerjee against the statements she made”, Agnihotri told news agency ANI.“How I have been living for the past one year, only I can tell you. Some politicians, journalists and so-called communal fact-checkers have made my life difficult. They are trying to silence me. Some communal fact checkers circulated my daughter's picture after lifting it from her Instagram profile, which is a shameless act”, he said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

Released in 2022, ‘The Kashmir Files’ chronicling the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990 had triggered controversy upon its release. Those criticising the film had termed it as one harbouring communal agenda.

While announcing the decision to ban the latest release ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had said, "What is "The Kashmir Files"? it is to humiliate one section. What is "The Kerala Story"?... It is a distorted story".“I am talking about people and not in favour of the CPI(M) as the party is working with the BJP. It is the BJP which is patronising the film”, she had said.The Bengal government's decision to ban the Sudipto Sen-directorial film has triggered a massive political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.“The film is against terrorism and IS. The film exposes their modus operandi. Is the TMC supporting terrorism? This has been done to appease a section of the minority community", BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh had said.

