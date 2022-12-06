Home / India News / Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comments

Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comments

india news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:36 PM IST

The case was initiated after Agnihotri and others criticised justice Muralidhar for his alleged bias in granting bail to Navlakha, during his term at the Delhi HC

The matter will be heard on March 16, 2023. (File image)
The matter will be heard on March 16, 2023. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday apologised to Delhi high court for criticising justice S Muralidhar for granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The apology comes after the high court decided to proceed ex-parte against Agnihotri and others.

Justice Muralidhar was earlier a judge of the Delhi high court and is currently the chief justice of the Orissa high court.

Also Read: The Kashmir Files row: Sudipto Sen says he found Nadav Lapid’s remark ‘unethical’, reveals why film was rejected at IFFI

The case was initiated after Agnihotri and others criticised justice Muralidhar for his alleged bias in granting bail to Navlakha, during his term at the Delhi HC.

On Tuesday, Agnihotri filed an affidavit before a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh offering unconditional apology for his remarks.

However, the court asked him to come in person for tendering the apology.

“We are asking him (Agnihotri) to remain present because he is the contemnor. Does he have any difficulty if he has to express remorse in person? The remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit,” the bench remarked.

The court deferred the matter for March next year noting the submission of Agnihotri’s counsel that the film director shall remain personally present for the next hearing on March 16, 2023 to tender his apology.

Agnihotri in his affidavit said that he himself had deleted his tweets against the judge.

However, amicus curiae and senior counsel Arvind Nigam pointed out that the stand could be wrong considering Twitter’s affidavit in this respect, where the micro-blogging website has stated it had deleted the tweets, rather than Agnihotri himself.

The court, however, did not delve deep into it after Agnihotri’s counsel told that his client will remain personally present for next hearing.

The matter will be heard on March 16, 2023.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out