Vodafone tried to convince Jet Airways CEO who wanted to move on from its services. Here's what happened

Expressing his disappointment with Vodafone, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Sunday asked the telecom operator not to repeatedly call him to ‘convince me not to switch carriers.’

Responding to a Vodafone customer representative who said she will get in touch with him over the issue, Kapoor said his entire point was the company should not be calling him in the first place.

“Dear @ViCustomerCare: please stop calling me repeatedly to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks,” tweeted Kapoor.

Responding to his post, a customer representative who identified herself as Vandana, said Vodafone understands his difficulties, and she will contact him shortly.

“Please DON'T get in touch with me. That is my entire point! I have received a dozen calls since yesterday,” retorted the Jet CEO.

Despite this, the calles did not stop. Exasperated, Kapoor said this was ‘unacceptable’ and ‘absurd,’ and wanted to know if someone from the company's senior management was on Twitter.

In comments below their conversation, a user commented he too wanted to port from Vodafone, and received as many as five calls from the operator, but in a language he does not understand.

Another user, however, said the telecom giant had the best international roaming plans, to which Kapoor responded, “They did. No longer though.”

Vodafone has the third-highest number of subscribers in India, behind Reliance Jio and Airtel, respectively.

