Vote theft means stealing social benefits of poor: Kharge at CWC meet in Bihar

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that a conspiracy was being hatched to cut the votes of millions of people across the country and it will affect social benefits of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities and other marginalised groups. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the party's flag hoisting ceremony before the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Patna, on Wednesday. (AICC)

Addressing the Extended Congress Working Committee (CEC) in poll-bound Bihar’s capital Patna, Kharge said, “Like (the Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll in) Bihar, a conspiracy is being hatched to cut the votes of millions of people across the country. Vote theft means theft of rations of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, ultra-backward classes, minorities, weak and poor, theft of pensions, theft of medicines, theft of children’s scholarships and theft of examinations.”

“Today, when our voter list is being officially tampered with, it is necessary that we hold our Extended CWC meeting in Bihar, the mother of democracy, and reiterate our commitment to preserve democracy and the Constitution of this country,” Kharge said.

This was the first CWC meeting held in Bihar since Independence.

“The basis of democracy is fair and transparent elections. But today, the very impartiality and transparency of the Election Commission is being seriously questioned. There have been disclosures in various states, the Election Commission of India is asking us for an affidavit instead of answering those questions,” he added.

Kharge reminded that the Congress government had given 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu 30 years ago but Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to give constitutional protection to the proposed 65% reservation in Bihar.

“I would like to ask the Prime Minister whether there is any compulsion to prevent the people of Bihar from getting constitutional protection to the 65% reservation passed by the government. History bears witness that the Congress government even gave constitutional protection to 69% reservation for the people of Tamil Nadu thirty years ago. The double engine government could not do this here,” Kharge said.

He also reminded that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier written an article against reservation. “The strangest thing was done by the chief minister of UP, who considers himself the successor of Prime Minister Modi. He had earlier written an article against reservation. Now they have banned rallies in the name of castes. Will the Prime Minister tell the country that on the one hand we are talking about conducting a caste census, and on the other hand your chief minister is talking about putting people in jail who take to the streets against the injustice and oppression being done to them? Is this right? You should tell the public.”

Kharge also alleged that the BJP considers Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as a burden. “The internal strife in the NDA coalition is now open. Nitish Kumar is mentally retired for the BJP. The BJP is now considering them as a burden.”

The Congress president also hit out at the “failure” of the “double engine government” in Bihar over core issues including unemployment, low rural consumption and the Modi government’s failure to double farmers’ income.

“The BJP re-supported Nitish Kumar in January 2024 to form the NDA government in Bihar. The Nitish government promised development, but Bihar’s economy is lagging behind. The claim of “double engine” proved hollow.. no special package from the Centre. The unemployment rate in Bihar is above 15%. Millions of young people migrate every year. Because of the recruitment scam, youths are protesting on the streets and eating the police baton,” Kharge added.

He argued that the condition of farmers in Bihar is probably the worst in the country and the suffering of millions of people from floods every year is proof that the government is completely failing in flood management.

“The Prime Minister on several occasions promised to revive the sugar industry of Bihar. But ten years later, his promise remained false.”

“80% of the population of Bihar is from OBC, EBC and SC/ST sections. The people want transparency in caste census and reservation policies,” Kharge said.

He also criticised Modi over diplomacy. “Our troubles internationally are the result of the failure and diplomatic failure of Narendra Modi and his government. The same friends whom the Prime Minister touts as “my friends” are putting India in many crises today.”

“The ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ spread awareness among the people of Bihar and they openly came to support Rahul Gandhi.” he said.