Wage hike, weekly off among key demands as late-night talks held in Noida after massive protest

Wage hikes, weekly offs and better working conditions have emerged as key demands of workers amid ongoing discussions between labour representatives and a high-level committee constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to address industrial unrest in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Monday.

Factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said.(PTI)

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The committee held a meeting with worker representatives and other stakeholders late in Greater Noida, where employees from various industrial units outlined their concerns in detail.

The committee by the Uttar Pradesh government was constituted on Monday, following a directive by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, to address the situation and examine workers’ demands.

According to an official order, the panel is chaired by the industrial development commissioner and include the additional chief secretary (MSME), principal secretary (labour and employment), and the labour commissioner as member secretary, along with representatives of labour unions and industry bodies.

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What were the demands of the protestors?

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{{^usCountry}} Protesters said many workers currently earn between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 per month and are seeking a revision to ₹18,000– ₹20,000, citing rising living costs and disparities with neighbouring states such as Haryana. Additionally, employees have also raised demands for a guaranteed weekly day off and strict enforcement of double overtime payment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protesters said many workers currently earn between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 per month and are seeking a revision to ₹18,000– ₹20,000, citing rising living costs and disparities with neighbouring states such as Haryana. Additionally, employees have also raised demands for a guaranteed weekly day off and strict enforcement of double overtime payment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We have been working for years without any meaningful increase in wages. Our demand is simple — we want a fair salary that reflects current costs,” said Suraj (single name), a worker employed in an industrial unit in Sector 63. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have been working for years without any meaningful increase in wages. Our demand is simple — we want a fair salary that reflects current costs,” said Suraj (single name), a worker employed in an industrial unit in Sector 63. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another worker, who was part of the discussions, said the demands were not limited to wages. “We have asked for weekly offs, proper overtime payment and better treatment at the workplace. This is also about dignity, not just salary,” said the worker, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another worker, who was part of the discussions, said the demands were not limited to wages. “We have asked for weekly offs, proper overtime payment and better treatment at the workplace. This is also about dignity, not just salary,” said the worker, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the meeting was part of a multi-phase consultation process aimed at hearing grievances from all stakeholders. Officials indicated that discussions are being held with worker representatives from different industrial units, and no single labour union has been identified as leading the talks so far.

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Job security concerns, labour law implementation among concerns

According to district administration officials, workers also flagged concerns related to job security, implementation of labour laws and the need for a more respectful and safe working environment. District magistrate Medha Roopam said the committee is focused on resolving the situation through dialogue. “The committee will engage with all stakeholders and submit its recommendations on priority. The interests of workers will be protected while maintaining industrial peace,” she said.

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An official familiar with the discussions said workers had “clearly placed their demands regarding wage revision, overtime and working conditions” before the panel.

Officials added that further rounds of meetings will be held in the coming days, and decisions on key demands, particularly wage revisions, will be taken at the government level.

Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to workers to maintain peace and return to their workplaces, urging them not to pay attention to rumours and to rely only on official communication.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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