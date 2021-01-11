Walayar siblings death: Kerala to hand over case to CBI

The Kerala government on Monday decided to hand over the case related to the mysterious death of two minor siblings in Walayar in Kerala to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the mother insisted for a central agency probe, saying she lost faith in the state police.

Earlier this month, the mother had alleged that the government was forced to go slow in the case as some of the accused were connected with the ruling CPI(M).

Last week, a division bench of Kerala high court had set aside the verdict of Palakkad special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) acquitting all the accused and ordered a re-trial in the case. The mother’s petition seeking a central agency probe was also pending before the high court.

Two Dalit sisters had died by suicide after alleged repeated sexual harassment by the accused in 2017. The 9-year-old and 13 -year-old allegedly hanged themselves in their house when their parents were away at work. But their parents alleged that both were murdered fearing they will disclose the harassment.

In October 2019, the POCSO court acquitted all the four accused due to lack of evidence and after several witnesses turned hostile.

After setting aside the POCSO court judgment, the high court also rapped the investigating team and prosecution for serious lapses in the probe and the subsequent trial. Fearing further criticism from the court, the government was forced to hand over the case to the CBI as a face-saver, said legal experts.