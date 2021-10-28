Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Wankhede's family members meet Kirit Somaiya, ‘They’re disturbed', says BJP leader
india news

Wankhede's family members meet Kirit Somaiya, ‘They’re disturbed', says BJP leader

Earlier in the day, Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Wankhede wrote to Uddhav Thackeray and invoked Balasaheb Thackeray as she urged for justice.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met Sameer Wankhede's family members on Thursday. 
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Sameer Wankhede's wife, sister and father on Thursday met BJP leader Kirit Somaiya amid the ongoing attack on the official of the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Aryan Khan case. The BJP leader condemned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his 'slanderous' campaign against Sameer Wankhede and his family members. "They are disturbed by the slanderous/dirty propaganda by the minister against their family members," the BJP leader wrote.

 

Amid the allegations of extortion against Wankhede, alleged by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, now there are accusations of forgery against Wankhede, as Nawab Malik now claimed that Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim but applied for UPSC in SC quota by forging documents. In support of his claims, Nawab Malik has released the 'nikah nama' of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage which was done according to Islamic rituals.

RELATED STORIES

Wankhede and his family members refuted the allegations and said that though the nikah-nama is not fake, the claim that Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim is wrong as he never converted to Islam. The wedding was done according to Islamic rituals because of Sameer Wankhede's mother's wish, the NCB official said.

Earlier in the day, Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray against the "continued attack into her family's personal life".

"I grew up as a Marathi girl in view of Shiv Sena fighting for the justice of Marathi man since childhood. Learned from Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that we must not do injustice to anyone, do not tolerate injustice on yourself...He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice. I request you for justice," the letter said.

Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede has approached the police and the National Commission for Women.

"She (Yasmeen) has written a long letter. She mentioned that she has been stalked online and her pictures were downloaded from social media and circulated in the press. We are going to write to DGP Maharashtra about it. We will take up this matter on police apathy also," women commission chairman Rekha Sharma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawab malik ncb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will celebrate 2022 as 'India-ASEAN Friendship Year’, tweets PM Modi

Cong ‘limiting itself to Twitter space’ instead of strengthening opposition: TMC

‘Waited 34,560 minutes…’: Arbaaz Merchant's father after son gets bail 

India, Asean agree to build on Indo-Pacific convergences to ensure free and open region
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP