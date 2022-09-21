Want India to reopen embassy in Tripoli, says Libya foreign minister

Libya’s foreign minister Dr Najla Elmangoush sought India’s greater engagement in Libya and requested New Delhi to reopen its embassy in Tripoli.

This development comes after the minister’s meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Speaking to HT after her meeting, the Libyan minister said this was her first meeting with the Indian minister and she was “delighted and optimistic” about it.

“First of all, India plays a major role in the Security Council and also in the sanctions committee. But we also cherish our historical relationship. We are looking forward to engage more in the future with the Indian government, and work specifically in the area of economic development and cooperation”, she said.

Acknowledging that Libya was going through “some challenges”, the minister said, “India could play a very constructive role in understanding the holistic perspective about the situation on the ground, also support how Libya will transition from this period to elections and how we can work together as the international community for peace in Libya.”

When asked if she had a particular expectation from India, minister Elmangoush said, “I would like to see more Indian involvement and engagement and I would like to see the Indian embassy reopen in Tripoli.”

India had closed the embassy in 2019 due to the worsening security situation on the ground.

After the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted that he was glad to meet the FM of Libya.

“Appreciated her perspectives on the evolving situation in Libya”, Jaishankar said.

