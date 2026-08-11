War of words, ‘photos and loyalties’ debate erupts in Tamil Nadu assembly over shifting alliances

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges between former chief minister O Panneerselvam and the treasury benches over alliance shifts, and the debate turned personal with the members trading barbs over changing political allegiances.

A debate over TVK government's electoral promises quickly turned personal as members traded barbs over changing political allegiances. (PTI)

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Initiating a discussion, Panneerselvam (who had joined the DMK before the Assembly polls) alleged that the TVK government had failed to honour its key electoral promises, particularly the enhanced monthly financial grant for women and the distribution of six free LPG cylinders annually.

"The public voted for a change, but they have been left greatly disappointed. These poll manifesto promises ought to have been announced as flagship schemes, but the government has failed to do so," Panneerselvam, formerly AIADMK leader, remarked, asserting that public sentiment had turned against the administration.

Refuting the charges, Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan reminded that the government had a five-year mandate to fulfil its commitments.

The debate quickly turned personal as members traded barbs over changing political allegiances.

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{{^usCountry}} "As you yourself once noted, it is impossible to create history in just three months. If you managed to accomplish such a feat during your tenure, please enlighten us," Sengottaiyan countered. He added that it was strange to label the budget "a disappointment" when the general public was actively appreciating the government's performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As you yourself once noted, it is impossible to create history in just three months. If you managed to accomplish such a feat during your tenure, please enlighten us," Sengottaiyan countered. He added that it was strange to label the budget "a disappointment" when the general public was actively appreciating the government's performance. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking a swipe at the Opposition party leader's recent political realignment, Sengottaiyan remarked, "Just because you have shifted alliance, it does not mean you should sing paeans for your new leader."

Responding to the jibe, Panneerselvam pointed out that Sengottaiyan himself had switched political camp (from the AIADMK to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK) in the past.

The sharp verbal duel soon turned to "photos and loyalties" when School Education Minister A Rajmohan drew the House's attention to sartorial choices, noting, "Look at Minister Sengottaiyan - he still carries the photograph of (late Chief Minister) J Jayalalithaa in his shirt pocket. But look at Panneerselvam; he has not only changed his place, but also the photo closest to his heart."

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Public Works and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna echoed the sentiment, praising Sengottaiyan for retaining the late leader's image despite changing parties.

Hitting back, Panneerselvam stated that leaders like Periyar, Anna, M Karunanidhi, M G Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa remained in his heart.

"We do not believe in putting on a show to mislead the public," he retorted, defending his current stance, and emphasised his allegiance to the Dravidian movement and his association with former Chief Minister M K Stalin's steadfast struggle for state rights over the past five years.

"I carry his photo to express my gratitude to him," the former chief minister explained.

Taking exception to the remarks, Sengottaiyan clarified that he was not questioning personal photographs he displayed, but found the opposition leader's remarks about the budget degrading.

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"He served as chief minister three times under Amma's (Jayalalithaa) leadership. The public is watching closely how he speaks today."

As heated exchanges continued, the Speaker intervened to expunge certain remarks from the official record and appealed to both sides to bring the debate back to order.