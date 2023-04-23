Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh arrested under stringent NSA

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab's Moga on Sunday, the police said. Amritpal Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader wanted by Punjab Police. (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Sources said Amritpal Singh has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent NSA against the Khalistan sympathiser.

The police on March 18 had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Amritpal and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.

He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past three days. In the latest video, the Khalistan sympathiser asserted he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world. In the audio clip, he debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht for the second time to summon a “sarbat khalsa” congregation to discuss issues related to the Sikh community.

The hunt to arrest Amritpal Singh was launched in Hoshiarpur March 28 following inputs the radical preacher and his aides could be there.

