Watch: 1st-time cockpit view of Air Force's fly-past formations on Republic Day

For the first time, viewers of the Republic Day Parade 2022 got to see breathtaking visuals of fly-past formations from the cockpit. Special arrangements were made to introduce the cockpit view and pilot view of the flypast. A total of 59 cameras and 160 personnel have been engaged for this cockpit coverage of the IAF's flypast. The special arrangement was made as this year's flypast was the ‘grandest and the largest with the participation of 75 aircraft marking the 75 years of the Independence, commemorating which India is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The flypast began with the 'Dhwaj' formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by 'Rudra' and 'Rahat' formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively. Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

Rahat formation

This formation comprises five ALH ac flying in five ac arrowhead formation.

Amrit formation

This formation comprises 17 Jaguar ac making a figure of 75. This was the concluding formation of the flypast.

Varuna formation

This formation comprises 1 P8i ac with 2 MiG-29K.

Baaz formation

The Baaz formation comprises a Rafale, two Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Si-30 Mi.

While those who watched the broadcast on television saw those breathtaking cockpit videos on the television, for the viewers at the parade ground, these views were shown on the screens.

Apart from these formations, the flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War.

There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.