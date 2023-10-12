Watch: Over 200 Indian passengers set to return home from war-hit Israel

The first batch of Indian passengers in Israel are gearing up to board their flight back to India under the Narendra Modi government's ‘Operation Ajay’.The government on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from Israel, which is witnessing fierce fighting with terrorist group Hamas."Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad”, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had announced the launch of the operation in a post on social media platform X.“As I said yesterday, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has been working continuously to ensure the safety and welfare of all our Indian citizens in Israel. Yesterday, the external affairs minister announced Operation Ajay, to help those Indians who wish to return to India. And today, under Operation Ajay, the first flight is going back to India”, Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla told ANI.

Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla with the first batch of Indians who would be boarding the special flight being operated under 'Operation Ajay' from Tel Aviv(PTI)

“It's going to have almost 200, Indian citizens - students, caregivers, and business professionals, and we are trying to ensure that we have a similar flight in the coming days. We will have, 1 flight tomorrow...I would like to, reach out to my, fellow Indian citizens here and urge them to remain calm and stay safe by following the local safety advisories and I want to tell them that we're always there with them. We are standing with them”, he added.

"I have been in Israel for a year...I want to thank the Indian government. We have got a lot of help through 'Operation Ajay”, an Indian student told news agency ANI.“I had come here as my daughter is pursuing her PhD from Israel...Our flights were cancelled due to the war-like situation. We then learned about 'Operation Ajay' and contacted the Indian Embassy...PM Modi is the best…”, another Indian passenger said.The fighting between Israel and Hamas continues for the sixth straight day. The Israeli military said Thursday it had dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza since the start of the war. While Israel says it is striking Hamas targets, many civilians in the pounded strip have been killed. Hospitals and U.N. shelters have also been hit, AP reported.

HT News Desk