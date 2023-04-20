WATCH: Apple CEO Tim Cook says ‘wow, that's special’ on J&K’s Chenab bridge

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday shared a video shot on ‘Made in India iPhone’ in which Apple CEO Tim Cook, who launched the company’s second store in India today, can be heard saying, “Oh wow, that’s special, wow” after being apprised about the Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Bridge. Ashwini Vaishnaw with Apple CEO Tim Cook. (Twitter/ Ashwini Vaishnaw)

The 26-second clip shows a part of the conversation between Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Apple's Tim Cook, wherein the former can be seen explaining the Chenab Bridge. “This bridge connects the northern state of Kashmir. And this bridge is about 30 metres taller compared to the Eiffel Tower,” said Vaishnaw, to which Cook replied, “Wow.”

"Again, fully designed in India, we recently commissioned the railway track over it. And by December we will be running the Vande Bharat train on this," added Vaishnaw as Cook said, “Oh wow! that is special! Wow!"

The post has garnered over 2.88 lakh views and 13,000 ‘likes’ on Twitter at the time of writing this report. Many users seemed impressed by the CEO’s reaction and felt pride in the country’s growth in infrastructure and technology.

“Shot on Made in India iPhone!! Shows India’s journey from the bottom to being on the top!” commented one.

“Innovative, dedication and hardwork at its best,” wrote another.

“From his first visit to now, India has changed a lot.. now future #iphones will be #MakeInIndia brand. Look at the confidence on his face and our @AshwiniVaishnaw sir displays all on a screen...” remarked a Twitter user.

The railways minister met Tim Cook on Wednesday and presented a memento of a replica of the Vande Bharat train. “Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship,” Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter.