Watch: Army's assault dog, Zoom, fights terrorists, suffers critical injuries

A canine member of the Indian Army was critically injured on Monday during an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The operation was launched after security forces received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night.

Zoom, the dog, was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding. The dog went inside the house and attacked the militants. During the operation, the canine was shot twice and suffered critical injuries.

The dog, howver, continued his task, which resulted in the killing of two terrorists. Zoom was rushed to the Army's Veterinary Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The Army's Chinar Corps division released a video on the braveheart to honour its canine member’s contribution in the operation.

Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, an army official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists," the official added.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

According to reports, the slain duo were involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter.

