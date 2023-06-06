Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Watch: Beer truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh, brings cheers to passersby

Watch: Beer truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh, brings cheers to passersby

BySanskriti Falor
Jun 06, 2023 07:13 PM IST

In a video, people were seen collecting as many beer bottles as they could and walking away with them.

A truck carrying around 200 cartons of beer bestowed an unexpected "gift" to the locals in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district after it overturned on Tuesday. After the incident, people were seen rushing to the accident site and grabbing the beer bottles lying on the road.

In a video, posted by news agency PTI, people were seen collecting many beer bottles as they could and walking away with them.

Bengaluru man throws currency notes from flyover

A 30-year-old man, Arun, threw currency notes from a flyover in KR Market in Bangalore in January this year and had disrupted the movement of traffic in Bengaluru’s prominent wholesale market for commodities has been booked for being a public nuisance, police said.

In one widely-circulated video clip, Arun was seen throwing about 3-4 bundles of 10 notes. In another, people were seen running to the middle of the road in an attempt to pick up the currency notes and disrupting traffic.

After the videos of the incident emerged, the city market police took suo motu cognizance and booked Arun, 30, under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) and 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise pro­vided for) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 92 (D) (punishment of certain street offences and nuisance) of the Karnataka Police Act.

