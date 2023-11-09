Watch | BRS leader Kavitha rides pillion en route to rally in Telangana to beat traffic

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, BRS MLC K Kavitha was seen riding pillion on a scooter along with another party worker Rajesh Asopa. The duo was seen riding on a scooter to beat the traffic while en route to a rally. Kavitha's security guards and other party workers were seen following her.

BRS MLA Kavitha riding pillion on a scooter.(X/Swastika Das)

In other videos shared by Kavitha on X, BRS supporters were also seen waving party flags while standing atop buses.

Sharing the video on X, a user wrote, “Political war, election blitzkrieg aside, it's a race to the finish line for @RajeshAsopaa as he tries to beat the traffic in Bodhan with BRS MLC K Kavitha as pillion rider.”

Elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. Speaking at an election rally earlier, Kavitha took a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi over the latter’s “family influence in Telangana government” criticism, saying those who live in glass house should not throw stones at others.

“My humble suggestion to Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Garu, before casting stones, those in glass houses should introspect,” she wrote on X.

“Priyanka Gandhi, who is the great-great-granddaughter of Motilal Nehru, great-granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi is talking about family politics,” she mocked.

The upcoming assembly elections in Telangana are poised to be a critical juncture for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the Congress, and the BJP, with all three parties vying fiercely for dominance. This intense political contest is likely to serve as a litmus test for their popularity and influence, setting the tone for the subsequent 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

