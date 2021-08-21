Watch: Bus narrowly escapes fatal accident in Nainital after mountain landslide

A bus full of passengers had a narrow escape in Uttarakhand when rocks started falling off a mountain on side of the road it was travelling on due to landslide. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the bus is see stopping just at the right time to escape the falling debris.

The incident happened in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Friday and there in no report of any casualty. The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall in the region.

Watch the video:

The minute-long video shows some passengers getting off the bus with their luggage and running away from the landslide site. The bus driver too takes the vehicle in reverse to reach a safe distance.

A portion of the mountain is seen coming down along with uprooted trees, the video further shows. The passengers (not seen in the video) are heard heaving a sigh of relief.

The debris continue to fall, thereby blocking the road, the video shows.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for two days, prompting the state disaster response force (SDRF) to put all its teams in alert mode.

The IMD on Friday issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense spells likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand. It also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely to occur at isolated places in the state.

During 24 hours starting 8.30am on Thursday, Uttarakhand reported 29.5mm rainfall, with a departure of 127% from the normal. Since June 1, the state has received 811.1mm rainfall against normal of 861mm, registering a deficit of six per cent so far.

Nine tourists were killed and three others, including a local resident, were injured when heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller during multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur last month.